unsubscribe.robot

Forward spam emails to unsubscribe.robot@gmail.com

You get automatically unsubscribed.

I hate spam as much as you and my mission is to rid the world of unwanted advertising. This is a donation to the good of Inbox Zero so there is no cost and no catch. Click here to copy the email address.

Why unsubscribe.robot:

Easy to use and super helpful.

Enjoy reading only the promotional emails you're interested in.

Saves time deciding which option to take (we always "unsubscribe all"), and typing repetitive info.

Requires no specific access to your emails. Other alternatives require granting full access to your email account, or full browser access.

With hundreds of unwanted promotional emails, the small amount of time and frustration adds up.

My commitment statement:

Provide a free and easy to use way to improve inbox cleanliness.

Do not store personal information longer than necessary, and never use it for personal gain.

Provide transparency into the code running this service.

Use software to unsubscribe with "best effort" quality: This works for emails that have provided an unsubscribe link in the email in good faith. The software can't help with pure spam from a Nigerian Prince. It also does not know login credentials, so LinkedIn email preferences cannot be changed with the robot. The software follows the link in a simulated browser, fills out the form, and clicks the unsubscribe button. The marketing company may send an email "Confirmed you have unsubscribed." I hate these too, but I can't prevent it. I can't guarantee it will always work, but this service will almost certainly improve your inbox load.



I am a former Google Engineer and current independent software contractor.